Only hotels not used as quarantine stations allowed to reopen, says Abdul Karim

KUCHING: Only hotels in Sarawak whose status as Covid-19 quarantine stations have been officially revoked are allowed to reopen for business, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“However, all hotels which have been gazetted as Covid-19 quarantine stations are not allowed to check in new guests unless their status as quarantine stations have been revoked by way of the necessary gazette notification,” he told a press conference today.

The State Disaster Management Committee had announced yesterday that hotels were allowed to reopen for business in line with its decision to permit almost all sectors of the economy to resume under the Conditional Movement Control Order.

For hotels that are permitted to resume, Abdul Karim said their management must ensure appropriate social distancing between guests and provide hand sanitiser.

“Use of appropriate masks by employees and guests must be ensured at all time. All safety and health directives and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the health authorities must be strictly complied with,” he said.

“Common facilities such as gymnasiums, swimming pools, prayer rooms, sauna, spa, business centres, conference halls and meeting rooms are not allowed to be used.”

He added that hotel restaurants and cafeteria were allowed to operate from 7am until 10pm for take away, delivery, room service and ala carte dine in only, subject to the requirements of social distancing of seating arrangements.

He stressed that no buffet meals were allowed.

At the same time, Abdul Karim said all hotel guests were required to remain in their rooms and were not allowed to gather or assemble anywhere in the hotel during their stay.

“Hotel management has to report to the Health Department of any staff or guest whom they have come to know to have been infected with Covid-19 without delay,” he said.

A copy of the Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) on Hotel Operation During CMCO is available at mtac.sarawak.gov.my.