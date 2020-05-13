Parliament sitting on Monday only for King’s Royal Address

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat meeting scheduled for Monday will only see the King, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s giving the Royal Address for the opening of the Third Session of the Parliament.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said he has received the notification letter signed by Prime Minister as the Leader of the House stating that the government has decided that the agenda for the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament, which will take place for one day, amended to focus only on the royal address.

He said this was due to the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic in the country has yet to be fully over.

The Royal Address will begin at 10 am with both Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara holding their meetings simultaneously.

The one-day meeting will end after the Royal Address, Mohamad Ariff said in a statement here today.

The amendment to the meeting agenda was in line with Standing Orders 11(2) and 15(2) of the Dewan Rakyat.

Mohamad Ariff said Dewan Rakyat Secretary Riduan Rahmat will issue a new notice relating to the meeting to all Members of Parliament. – Bernama