Police receive 1,248 inter-district travel applications, approve 1,220 permits

KUCHING: The police here have received a total of 1,248 inter-district travel applications since the start of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) yesterday.

When contacted today, Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gan said they have so far approved a total of 1,220 permits.

“A total of 28 applications were however rejected as the applicants failed to provide police with reasonable reasons for their need to travel,” said Awang Din.

Meanwhile, every police station in the state is currently open for the public to apply for the inter-district travel permit.

The permit is aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 to the state’s green zone areas.