Rep concerned about people not practising social distancing

SIBU: Following the relaxation of Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), Pelawan assemblyman David Wong is concerned that queues of people outside and inside banks and ‘Pos Laju’ offices did not observe social distancing rules.

However, he was pleased to note that many coffee shops only entertained orders for takeaways while some allowed dine-in.

“Overall they do practise restraint but I doubt if they record the names and particulars of dine-in customers, which is required under the standard operating procedure (SOP),” he said.

He also noted that self-restraint and wearing face mask have become a regular feature among the people in Sibu in keeping up with the advice of the Ministry of Health.

“Please don’t rush out to places with big crowd and keep yourself protected at all times and practise good personal hygiene such as frequently washing hands and wear face mask whenever you go outside,” Wong advised.

Meanwhile, Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting said despite the many vehicles on the streets yesterday morning, there were very few people in the coffee shops.

According to him, the public might be still nervous about going out.

“If they do not see adequate measures in place, they will continue to shun coffee shops for their own safety,” he added.