Riot plays down appointment as PM’s Envoy, no official letter yet

KUCHING: Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem said today that he has not received any official letter on his appointment as the Prime Minister’s Envoy to East Asia.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) deputy president said he had only received a WhatsApp message from his party’s president, Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, on the appointment.

He said the message was a screenshot of a letter addressed to the Deputy Chief Secretary (Cabinet Division) of the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Farizah Ahmad by the Prime Minister’s Chief Private Secretary Datuk Dr Marzuki Mohamad and carboned copied to Dr Sim.

Riot believed that the letter had gone viral among SUPP members and because of that, he had been inundated by congratulatory messages.

“I cannot say the appointment is a rumour…but until I personally receive the letter, it is not final or certain,” he told The Borneo Post.

Riot, who has been a parliamentarian since 1990, was formerly the federal Human Resource Minister.