Sanitisation work continues in Miri to prevent Covid-19

MIRI: Zone 6 Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel carried out sanitisation programmes at several places here yesterday.

Bomba Zone 6 chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said in a statement that a team of 13 personnel from Bomba Miri Central was dispatched to Miri Airport to carry out sanitisation work there.

“Another team was also sent to carry out sanitisation work on a bus, which was used to transport offshore workers and the public from Miri Airport to two hotels here, which are used as quarantine centres,” said Law.

He said another team from Bomba Lopeng was tasked to carry out sanitisation work at the Democratic Action Party Miri service centre.

Firefighters have been carrying out sanitisation programmes at mosques, churches, offices, and public places including parks and shopping malls since March 18 to prevent the spread of Covid-19.