School bus operators can consider ferrying factory workers during CMCO – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: School bus operators who have lost their income following the closure of schools since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced can consider ferrying factory workers during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said these operators can approach companies to offer their services.

“We understand that school bus operators have suffered a loss as their main income of providing school bus services have stopped due to the closure of schools.

“As such, we decided to allow school bus operators to send factory workers in view that most factory buses are sending workers at half capacity (due to social distancing requirements) and thus have to make more rounds,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya today.

He said this temporary measure will enable school bus operators to earn an income during this period.

Meanwhile, Ismail said school bus operators must not impose fees while the schools are still closed.

“We understand that they are suffering losses but they should not be charging parents when they are not operating.

“This should not happen and the Ministry of Transport should take action on this,” he said.