KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to allow open house visits during the coming Hari Raya and Gawai celebrations but for only one day in line with the federal government’s announcement earlier.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, who is the chairman of the committee, said celebrants are also required to limit their visitors to only 20 people and they must only be close family members.

MORE TO COME