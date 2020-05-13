SDMC: Public now allowed to travel between 7am and 10pm when necessary in Sarawak during CMCO

KUCHING: Members of the public are allowed to go out between 7am and 10pm in line with the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) policy for economic activities in Sarawak.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas clarified this following confusion among some members of the public who thought they were only allowed to go out between 7am and 7pm as per the rules of the previous MCO.

“There has been some discussion about this confusion in the committee before because according to the standard operating procedures laid out by the federal government, various activities have different times to operate.

“So what SDMC has done is come up with just one time frame for all, which is between 7am and 10pm, and the public can also go out (during that time frame) but only when necessary,” he told reporters at a press conference today.

MORE TO COME