Soldiers foil attempt to smuggle controlled food items out of country

KUCHING: A team from the 10th Battalion Royal Ranger Regiment has foiled an attempt by a group of individuals who were allegedly attempting to smuggle controlled food items out of the country through Tebedu around 7.30pm yesterday.

In a press statement today, the Malaysian First Infantry Division said 27 Indonesian nationals (20 males and seven females) and four locals (three male and one female) were arrested.

The suspects were travelling in a sport utility vehicle, a motorcycle and a one- tonne lorry when they were stopped by military personnel about 600 metres from the Malaysia-Indonesia border.

Checks were conducted on the vehicles and the military personnel found the controlled food items consisting of onions, sausages, fish Murukku and frozen beef.

It is believed that the controlled food items were intended to be sold in Indonesia.

Cash money totalling to RM27,500 were also seized from the suspects.

All three vehicles and the controlled food items amounting to more than RM169,000 were seized and handed over to the Serian District Police headquarters on the same night (May 12) for further action.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian First Infantry Division has given assurance that it has become a priority for them to tackle border crimes and smuggling activities to curb the spread of the Covid-19.