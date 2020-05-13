Stranded Russian family waits for end of CMCO to move on

MIRI: A Russian couple and their four-year-old daughter who have been staying at an orchard belonging to a local in Kampung Pengalih, Lawas since March 18 cannot wait to continue their journey to another city as soon as the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) ends on June 9.

Ivan Kudriashov, 41, when contacted yesterday, said he, his wife and their daughter have been staying at the orchard for nearly two months now.

“We have been staying here for nearly two months now due to the extension of the MCO. We are monitoring the situation closely and hopefully when it is safe to travel again, we will head to Sandakan in Sabah,” he said.

The family’s visa expired on April 14, but Ivan said they would apply for extension once they are able to do so.

“We are not sure when we can leave Kampung Pengalih, because of the extension of MCO. We really enjoy our time here even though our daughter Mariana seems to be bored due to limited activity for her,” he said.

When asked if they had enough food supply, Ivan said they had been getting free food, especially fruits from the locals there.

He added that the people in Lawas are generally friendly and sometimes offer them rides to the market in town to get their supplies.

“It is quite hard to find food now as the fruit season has ended but today (Tuesday) I saw avocados sold at the market in town. There were also papaya and watermelon,” he said.

The family only eat fruits.

Ivan, his wife and their daughter had been in Borneo since November last year. They had visited several towns in Sarawak, including Kuching, before ending up in Lawas.