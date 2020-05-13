Teacher admits to sexual offence against teenager

KOTA KINABALU: A 49-year-old English teacher who pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual offence against a teenager in a car will have his case reviewed on June 4 this year.

Sessions Court judge Elsie Primus fixed the e-review date in view of the Movement Control Order (MCO), pending a new date for sentencing.

The man, who is a teacher at a primary school in Kota Belud, pleaded guilty to touching the 15-year-old girl’s thigh and also attempting to touch her chest.

The offence took place in a Perodua Kancil car in Kota Belud at 5pm on October 30, 2019.

He was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and also liable to whipping, upon conviction.

Apart from that, the accused was also charged with a similar sexual offence against an eight-year-old pupil.

He was brought to court on November 18, 2019 for the charge and claimed trial to having touched the girl’s private parts.

The alleged offence took place in a classroom at a primary school in Kota Belud between the middle and the end of August 2019.

For the case, his trial was rescheduled for June 29 and 30 this year.

He is currently further detained, pending disposal of the case.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated case, Mohamad Rafizan Rushlan, 28, will stand trial on June 9-10 this year for a charge involving sexual offence against a girl.

The judge also fixed an e-review date on Mohamad Rafizan on June 3, pending a new date for mention.

Mohamad Rafizan was alleged to have kissed and bit the back of the seven-year-old child at the stairwell of Taman Tun Said in Kota Belud at 2.55pm on December 6, 2019.

He was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Mohamad Rafizan was also ordered to be further detained, pending disposal of the case.