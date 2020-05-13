Tengku Zafrul: BPN phase 2 expected to complete by this weekend

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has targeted to complete all payments for Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) Phase 2 latest by this weekend.

Its Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, said the second phase payment had started and involved 5.79 million recipients worth RM2.63 billion.

“Out of the total 8.3 million recipients approved, the payment achievement for Phase 1 was at 96 per cent while Phase 2 is ongoing and is at the 49 per cent level,” he said when presenting the fifth report of the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN) yesterday.

He said the Phase 2 payment will be continued this week and for recipients who do not have bank accounts or with the status ‘Failed to be Credited’, cash payment can be made from Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) beginning May 14.

“This is estimated to involve 800,000 recipients with an allocation of RM300 million,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the implementation of small-scale government projects, Tengku Zafrul said the list of projects that had been finalised was worth RM2.4 billion. — Bernama