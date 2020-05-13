University student latest Covid-19 case in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The latest positive Covid-19 case reported in Sabah involved a student from a local university in the state, said Sabah Health director Dr Christina Rundi.

She said this case was detected from Covid-19 tests conducted on students based on the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Sabah Students Movement Management handled by Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

“The SOP was drawn up for the operation of the special programme following the decision to allow students in education institutions to return to their home districts.

“An estimated 7,000 students will return home. This means there will be mass movements of students from red zone to green and yellow zones,” she said in a statement here today.

Dr Christina said 1,612 students had been sent back to peninsular Malaysia, Labuan and Sarawak.

“Another 1,048 students have been sent to their home districts throughout Sabah,” she added.

On May 11, Sabah reported a surge of 10 new cases, two of whom were university students returning from peninsular Malaysia. – Bernama