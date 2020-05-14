20 Covid-19 free students allowed to return home

LIMBANG: Twenty students from Labuan Matriculation College who have returned here and have undergone 10-day quarantine at Purnama Hotel and are classified Covid-19 free were allowed to return to their respective homes in Lawas yesterday.

Resident Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi who is also chairman of the Divisional Disaster Management Committee was happy that all went well since their departure from Labuan on May 3. They will be back at their respective villages for Hari Raya, Keamatan and Gawai Dayak.

“On behalf of the committee, we apologise for any shortcoming during the 10-day quarantine period to ensure the students are Covid-19 free. The state government is committed to breaking the chain of Covid-19 infection, the soonest possible,” said Ahmad in a statement yesterday.

He also hoped the students, upon returning home, would also tell their families to always maintain strict personal hygiene, maintain social distancing, and use face masks when in public places.

Limbang and Lawas districts are considered Green Zone as no Person Under Investigation (PUI) or Person Under Surveillance (PUS) were reported in the past 14 days.

Ahmad also thanked all agencies and the public for their cooperation in combating and stopping the spread of Covid-19 in the division.

He called for continued cooperation from all sectors in adhering to the new norms for the safety of all.