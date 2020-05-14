26-year-old man arrested in Miri for alleged drug trafficking

MIRI: Police have arrested a local man suspected of distributing drugs after he was found carrying a box containing a huge amount of drugs with an estimated street value of around RM116,000.

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah revealed that the 26-year-old man was arrested in front of a house in Taman Jelita, Taman Tunku here during a raid at around 1.30pm yesterday.

He also revealed that police found four transparent plastic packets containing crystal chunks believed to be methamphetamine and ketamine weighing 2,000 grams and 800 grams, respectively, which were kept inside two thermos inside the box held by the suspect during the arrest.

“Police then raided the suspect’s bedroom and found a digital weighing device and a plastic bag containing various sizes of transparent packets suspected for packing drugs.

“They also found a box with two smaller boxes inside containing two thermos, and another box containing another thermos. The items were seized as evidence,” he said.

The suspect who was tested positive for ketamine, has four past criminal records for possessing drugs.

He is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking, and Section 15(1)(a) of the same act for drug abuse.