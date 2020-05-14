Baru: May 18 event in Parliament a sitting or merely a meeting under Federal Constitution?

KUCHING: Selangau MP Baru Bian has raised a legal concern, whether the coming May 18 event in Parliament can be deemed a sitting or merely a meeting under the Federal Constitution.

He said he had received a notice from the Speaker informing MPs that the only item expected on May 18 would be the royal address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Even before this latest notice from the Speaker, issues had been raised concerning the sufficiency of a one-day meeting to fulfill the requirement of Article 55 (1) of the Federal Constitution that Parliament must sit within six months of the last parliamentary session,” he said in a statement today.

He quoted lawyer Datuk Joy Appukuttan’s article as saying: “The word, ‘sitting’ appearing in the old Article 150 (2) of the Federal Constitution was extensively argued in Khong Teng Khenxiv and the majority of the Federal Court defined the word as follow,

“I pause here to record my observation on the meaning of the word ‘sitting’ in clause (2) of Article 150 which was discussed and debated at length during the course of arguments. In my view the word ‘sitting’ means sitting and actually deliberating as suggested by Encik Abu Talib.”

Baru said the Federal Court had clearly ruled that there needed to be an element of deliberation in order to be a ‘sitting’, and mere attendance was not enough.

“Datuk Joy’s article was written at the time the one-day meeting was to have included certain motions for debate, and his opinion was that there should be other matters to be debated and deliberated on, if the Parliamentarians were to be allowed to fulfill their constitutional oaths.

“Now that the Order of the Day has been whittled down to just the Royal Address, the matter has taken an even more serious turn. The meeting on 18 May will be devoid of any sort of deliberation, rendering it a non-sitting or an invalid sitting, and the implication would be that if Parliament does not sit before 18 June, it would have failed to sit within six months of the last Parliamentary session, which ended on December 17, 2019. This would give rise to the consequence that the government is not legitimate for being unconstitutional,” he explained.

He said the the Speaker had written in his notice dated May 13, 2020 that he was directed by the Prime Minister to make the changes to the Order of the Day.

“Before this, the de-facto Law Minister had announced on May 3, 2020 that the government had ‘also agreed to introduce several relevant bills to be tabled at the July sitting following the effects of Covid-19 on the general public, businesses and companies’,” he added.

On 8 May, he said the Speaker announced that he had accepted a motion from Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The ensuing instruction from Muhyiddin that all items be removed from the one-day ‘meeting’ except for the Royal Address led one to the inescapable conclusion that he did not have the confidence that he had the numbers to defeat the motion, pointed out Baru.

He said citing health concerns around Covid-19 at this time only sounded like a desperate excuse considering that many sectors of business and industry had been reopening and people were going back to work.

“MPs should not be treated as being more delicate and precious that the ordinary citizen. It is their duty to attend Parliament to bring up and discuss such matters as the effect of the virus and MCO (Movement Control Order) on the people and the economy, the well-being of the nation, and also to consider the various measures that have been taken by the government to help the people.

“In the name of transparency and good governance, the stimulus packages that have been announced need to be put before the Dewan Rakyat for debate,” he said.

He also asserted that there was no logical reason not to have a proper sitting of Parliament since MPs had travelled to Kuala Lumpur from various corners of Malaysia.

“The Royal Address is an important item in the agenda of a Parliamentary sitting, but by itself and of itself, cannot constitute a Parliamentary sitting.

“How could it be, when there is not even going to be a motion of thanks to be moved for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Speech, which is traditionally done at the end of a sitting of Parliament?

“It would be an embarrassment and an affront to the dignity of our Institution of Parliament if this sitting were to be known as a sitting that never was,” Baru added.