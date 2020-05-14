Court of Appeal rules contempt notice against Lokman Adam valid

PUTRAJAYA: Uumno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam yesterday failed again to set aside the leave obtained by the Attorney-General (AG) to initiate committal proceedings against him for allegedly intimidating a witness in Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.

A three member-panel of Court of Appeal led by Justice Datuk Yaacob Md Sam unanimously dismissed Lokman’s appeal and held that there was no error made by the High Court in allowing the leave application by the AG to commence the contempt proceedings, which warrant this court’s intervention.

He said the panel of the view that a notice to show cause pertaining to committal proceedings had been given with explanations and particulars as stated in the affidavit.

“It is sufficient notice to the appellant (Lokman). Therefore we dismiss the appeal,” said Justice Yaacob who presided over the appeal with Justices Datuk Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah and Datuk Wira Ahmad Nasfy Yasin.

The panel made the ruling after hearing submissions from Lokman’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah and Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Mohd Dusuki

Mokhtar who appeared for the AG.

Muhammad Shafee informed the panel that he would file an appeal against yesterday’s decision to the Federal Court.

On Jan 14, 2020, High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah dismissed Lokman’s application to set aside the leave obtained by the AG after the court was satisfied that the fact and the nature of the alleged contempt were sufficiently brought to the attention of the respondent (Lokman).

On Oct 22, last year, Justice Sequerah granted leave for the AG at that time, Tan Sri Tommy Thomas to initiate committal proceedings against Lokman for contempt of court acts perpetrated on two occasions on Sept 25, last year.

Thomas, 68, who was appointed by then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on June 4, 2018, for a two-year term to replace Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali, resigned from the post on Feb 29 this year.

Thomas initiated the committal proceeding against Lokman seeking an order for Lokman to be committed to prison or be fined for his action.

According to Thomas, on Sept 25 last year, Lokman had uttered words in a video interview, constituting an express or implied threat against Amhari Efendi, for having given evidence in Najib’s trial at the High Court.

Thomas said that on the same day, Lokman lodged a police report against Amhari Efendi, who was the eighth prosecution witness, in respect of the evidence given by

him at the former prime minister’s trial.

The object or purpose of the respondent’s act, said the AG, was to harass and intimidate Amhari Efendi, other witnesses and any potential witnesses who may come forward to give evidence against Najib in the 1MDB trial. — Bernama