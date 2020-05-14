Covid-19: No new positive cases recorded in Sarawak today

KUCHING: There are no new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Sarawak today as the state continues to record more number of patients recovering from the disease.

Sarawak Disaster Management Commitee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said there are nine Covid-19 who recovered and were discharged today,

Eight of them were discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and another was from Sibu Hospital.

“From the 544 total Covid-19 cases so far, 73.35 per cent of them have recovered,” he said at the daily update today.

Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said total 64 new cases of Person Under Investigation (PUI) have also been recorded today, out of which 55 are still awaiting for their laboratory test results.

He also revealed that 127 patients or 23.35 per cent of Covid-19 are still being treated in hospitals, while one patient is still in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

There are no more patients under intubation.

The Covid-19 has so far killed 17 persons or 3.13 per cent of the total cases in Sarawak.

Based on previous updates, today is also the fourth time that Sarawak did not record any new cases of Covid-19.

On another matter, Uggah said SDMC received 25,583 notifications to commence business from various economic sectors allowed to reopen under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

He revealed 18,083 notifications were made online platform while the remaining 7,500 were made through email.

He also said that as of today, 7,943 applications for inter-district travels were received at the 28 police district headquarters nationwide out of which 7,514 had been approved.

“We have to be very strict on movement of people from district to another district. This include people who are working in plantation industry, they are not allowed to leave their place of work unless they have reason to do so,” he said.

He also said 2,161 locations had been inspected to ensure compliance to the CMCO which included supermarkets (270), restaurants (372), factories (32), banks (209), government offices, (75), markets (284), places of worship (77), recreational areas (46), construction sites (17) and others (779).