Covid-19: One death, 40 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded another death due to Covid-19 today, bringing the death toll to 112, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“The deceased was a 39-year-old man who passed away on May 12 at 9.52 pm at an intensive care unit in Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital, Pahang,” said Dr Noor Hisham during a Covid-19 situation update press conference at Putrajaya today.

He said the deceased suffered from a heart problem and he was involved in an accident at the beginning of the year and had a difficulty in walking.

Dr Noor Hisham noted that the fatality rate of the virus in the country stood at 1.64 per cent.

As for new cases today, Dr Noor Hisham said the country registered 40 new positive cases today, with a majority or 31 cases involved non-Malaysians and no imported cases were recorded.

With the new cases, he said the country recorded a total of 6,819 confirmed cases to date and 1,356 of the cases are still active.

“Also, 70 patients of Covid-19 had recovered and were discharged from hospitals today, bringing those recovered to a total of 5,351 people or 78.47 per cent of total cases,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

He pointed out 16 cases are currently warded in intensive care units and four of the patients required ventilator support.