Don’t use leeway on festive visits as licence to hold open house — Rosey

MIRI: Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus said the leeway of allowing not more than 20 visitors on the first day of festive celebrations should not be taken as a licence to have the traditional festive Open House.

She gave this advice when calling on all Muslim families in the state to accept the directive by the National Security Council (NSC) that Raya visits are limited to close family members which should not be more than 20 persons on the first day of Hari Raya.

“Health is our utmost priority and we have to accept the directive to stay at home,” she said.

She added that social distancing should be strictly observed during this Raya season to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection, especially from asymptomatic persons.

The government only allows festive visits during the first day of Hari Raya, and the ruling also applies to Pesta Kaamatan and Gawai Dayak.

Asked if she was sad that she would not be able to host Raya Open house this time like before, she replied: “Not with a heavy heart. We have to accept that we cannot gather in big groups to be safe.”

Rosey advised everybody to stay at home and avoid gatherings.

“No gathering, no open house and no visiting,” she said.