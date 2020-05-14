Dr Yii: Why can’t Malaysia have Parliament sessions like other countries?

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii is wondering why Malaysia cannot emulate their counterparts across the globe in having Parliament sessions with the practice of social distancing and precautions in place amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Countries all around the world including Singapore, Japan, Australia, Lebanon, Cambodia and even Myanmar are having Parliament sessions to debate and pass Bills on essential matters especially on Covid-19, while practising proper social distancing and precautions.

“Why can’t Malaysia? This, for me, is a mockery to the parliamentary system and its essential role especially during this Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker said MPs from East Malaysia had to spend so much resources and time to travel all the way to Kuala Lumpur for the Parliament sitting next Monday.

“Even with the limited flights available, do the Covid-19 testing in Parliament and stay here for a week, merely to attend a one-day ceremonial session just to fulfill a constitutional requirement.

“Imagine how much money the government is spending just for this session and yet they do not want to maximise its role. If it is just to hear a speech, we can watch it from home,” asserted Dr Yii.

He said while it was likely that this move was ordered by the prime minister due to his concerns on facing a possible no-confidence motion in Parliament, what mattered more was that it deprived the Parliament of its role to check and balance the executive and the government of the day on its approach toward the Covid-19 pandemic.

“And even more importantly the needed steps to prevent a second wave of infection especially since the decision to reopen the economy under the CMCO (Conditional Movement Control Order),” he said.

Since the majority of industries and economic activities had been allowed operations under the CMCO, he said there was no reasonable justification that Parliament could not play its legislative role especially during this crucial period.

Besides the Supplementary Bill that needed to be tabled and scrutinised especially when it involved a big sum of public money, he said there were many other important laws that needed to be passed especially to give protection to workers and businesses during this period.

Dr Yii noted that in Singapore, Bills such as Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act was approved in early April that would give proper protection during this period.

Such important Act, he said, should also be passed as soon as possible in Malaysia rather than to wait until July to do so.

“Even if that needed Bill is passed in July in Parliament, it still needs to go to the Senate which only sits in September 2020.

“That means that important laws concerning Covid-19 will only be passed and possibly gazzeted earliest by October 2020, or even end of the year..

“In that whole period, imagine the quantity of people and businesses that will be affected and yet there are no laws to properly protect them in this unprecedented period,” he stressed.

Given this, Dr Yii said the government should see all this as a priority and essential services and allow MPs to debate and pass such laws as soon as possible since the economic impact of the virus “waits for no one”.

“Again, if other countries can do it, why can’t Malaysia?” he reiterated.