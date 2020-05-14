Educate, not penalize business operators over SOP breach – MP

KOTA KINABALU: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Member of Parliament for Kota Kinabalu Chan Foong Hin in a statement yesterday urged leniency for businesses that had resumed recently after the enforcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in the state.

Chan, who is also DAP Sabah secretary, said he had noticed that most shops in the central business district of Kota Kinabalu were still closed and that those which were opened have certain measures in place for crowd control.

He said this showed that most businesses were willing to comply with SOPs as long as they are clear, unambiguous and do not involve a great deal of effort, trouble, or difficulty.

“This morning I have visited the Kota Kinabalu Central Market for distribution of masks, and I noticed that even vegetable sellers and hawkers are complying with the SOPs to the best that they can even with the reduction of business,” said Chan who is sympathetic towards their plight.

“Their businesses have definitely been affected, but they are still understanding of the actions taken by the government to control the spread of Covid-19. I would like to congratulate them for being cooperative,” said Chan.

Chan then said that enforcement officers such as those from Dewan Bandaraya Kota Kinabalu (DBKK) should not be too keen to penalize businesses in the event of an unintentional breach of the SOPs.

“I urge local council enforcement officers to educate business owners and not to directly penalize them for any unintentional failure to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government, especially those first time offenders,” said Chan.

Chan added that the right way should be by way of educating, and then issuing warnings.

“Actions such as issuing fines or closure of business premises should only be taken as a last resort in the event of the owner repeatedly failing to comply.”