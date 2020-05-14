‘Give With Ikhlas’ continues to reach out to those in need

KUALA LUMPUR: The ‘Give With Ikhlas’ donation campaign continues to reach out to those in need, this time in collaboration with ST Rosyam Mart which was announced yesterday.

A sum of RM50,000 from the total donation raised will be used to purchase basic necessities from ST Rosyam Mart to benefit over 1,000 families from various communities, including single mothers, selected NGOs, mosques and resident associations.

“Our heart goes out to those in need, especially during these challenging times. We have been to around 50 locations to distribute aid and we realise there are so many more who need our helping hand. In the spirit of #InThisTogether, we are happy to work with ST Rosyam Mart to distribute basic necessities to more families, while supporting local businesses at the same time,” said Ikhlas head Ikhlas Kamarudin.

The collaboration between Ikhlas and ST Rosyam Mart transpired as Datuk Rosyam Nor and Dato Raymond Ho are actively involved with NGOs such as Social Welfare Association Desa Melawati, Professional Film Workers’ Association of Malaysia (Profima) and Pertubuhan Khairat Anak Seni Malaysia (Perkhas).

To date, the ‘Give with Ikhlas’ campaign has raised over RM911,000 through its public digital online initiative and since the first day of Ramadan, the Ikhlas team has distributed necessities and meals to over 5,800 families.

“Ikhlas is a brand new line of business under AirAsia.com that mainly caters to Muslim communities around the world by providing unparalleled access to faith-based practices.

“This includes religious obligations such as Umrah, Qurban and Shariah-compliant lifestyle choices. The platform is scheduled to launch in June 2020,’’ said a press release from AirAsia.

‘Give with Ikhlas’ is part of AirAsia Group’s larger #InThisTogether campaign.

Members of the public interested to donate can visit Givewith.Ikhlas.com.

For further details, updates on the donation drive and upcoming initiatives, visit Givewith.Ikhlas.com, or ‘ikhlasdotcom’ on Instagram and Facebook.