IPI growth slumps to 11-year low in March as MCO halts production

KUCHING: Malaysia’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) slumped by 4.9 per cent year on year (y-o-y) in March 2020, the first contraction seen since December 2015 and the steepest since September 2009.

The slightly worse than market expectation performance was due to decline in all sub-indexes.

MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) attributed the plunge to a disruption in overall supply and demand chain domestically and globally due to Covid-19.

“Overall, in the first quarter of 2020 (1Q20), the IPI managed to record tepid growth albeit at a moderating pace of 0.6 per cent,” it said in its report.

“Looking ahead, we expect IPI performance in 2Q20 to contract, owing to the extension of the movement control order (MCO) and fluctuating commodity prices.”

Due to the effort of flattening the Covid-19 curve, Malaysia’s total exports fell by 4.7 per cent y-o-y with domestic exports dropping 8.7 per cent y-o-y — almost reaching a four-year low in March 2020.

Exports of electric and electronic (E&E) products in particular, which hold the largest share of total exports, contracted by 13.9 per cent y-o-y.

This trend parallelled with IPI performances across major and emerging economies. The US’s industrial production slipped into negative territory of minus 5.5 per cent y-o-y following tepid growth in the previous month.

Likewise, all other key countries recorded negative growth in industrial production except Singapore. Singapore’s production grew the most since January 2018, boosted by higher output in biomedical engineering.

Movement controls and lockdowns in major economies like the US, EU and Asia will impede global demand and eventually exports performances. On top of that, the plunge in global crude oil prices placed pressure oil-exporting economies like Malaysia.

“Lockdowns in major economies globally will lower demand hence drag down Malaysia’s exports performance in 2Q20,” it continued. “As of the second half of 2020, we expect to see improvement underpin by betterment in commodity prices, subsiding Covid-19 fear effects and gradual rebound in global demand.

“Due to challenging domestic and external environment, we forecast IPI to decline by 2.8 per cent y-o-y in 2020. Covid-19 and slowdown in global demand thus affecting Malaysia’s industrial output and exports while oil price war causes average global oil price to decline.”

Public Investment Bank Bhd (PublicInvest Research) also believed IPI may tumble further in April due to effects of a month-long MCO.

“Its near-term outlook is also unexciting given that the economy may be operating below full capacity no thanks to the strict requirement to prevent infections,” it said in a separate note.

“Malaysia’s sharply higher oil production cut is also a bane which will affect the mining sector hard. Electricity output may also disappoint due to slower industrial activities. We remain cautious on the outlook of IPI in 2020 given various challenges ahead.”