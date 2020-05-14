Ismail Sabri: Be prepared to endure MCO again if number of Covid-19 cases rise

KUCHING: Malaysians have to be ready to face the probability of the Movement Control Order (MCO) being enforced again in the event that the number of Covid-19 cases in the country increases, says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

All decisions made by the government depended on the current Covid-19 situation and data obtained by the Ministry of Health which updates daily, he said.

“We have seen many countries around the world such as Germany, South Korea and China who opened their country (after lockdown), but when the situation changes, they had to lockdown their country again.

“We read the news yesterday that Saudi Arabia, which has not been in any lockdown measures before, is now imposing a 24-hour curfew for five days from May 23 to 27.

“As such, for five days including Hari Raya Aidilfitri, their country is closed or under lockdown,” he said.

Ismail said Malaysians are lucky because the government has relaxed the rules under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Nevertheless, he reminded the people that the freedom given to them must be respected.

“Compliance to the MCO and CMCO is very important so if the situation changes, we may have to revert back to MCO.

“We have to be responsible in taking care of ourselves, our families and the community. ‘Tepuk dada, tanya selera,’ (Ask yourself), the decision and responsibility is in your hands,” he said.