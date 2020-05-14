Kapit folk warned to strictly adhere to SOPs by SDMC

KAPIT: Members of the public and business owners here have been warned to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Kapit police chief DSP Freddy Bian said this yesterday when checking on business premises here yesterday.

“All business premises to practise social distancing, to prepare hand sanitiser, thermometer, and visitors’ record book as required by the authorities. Shop owners should not allow any customer with a high temperature to enter the shop. They are advised to visit the clinic for health follow up,” he said.

“To members of the general public, please avoid coming to town if you have no urgent matter to deal with.

“If you need to come into town, please don’t bring your

siblings or elder parents with you.

“Practise personal hygiene, wear face masks, social distancing, and avoid crowds. Covid-19 virus is highly contagious and could be spread through crowds.”

Freddy added the police would continue to conduct patrols to ensure compliance with the SOPs.