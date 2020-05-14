Long lines outside pawnshops show many Sarawakians haven’t received aid — Aspirasi

KUCHING: The long queues for pawnshops here on Tuesday (May 12) reflect the financial situation of the poorer sections of society, said the Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi).

Aspirasi president Lina Soo claimed in a statement yesterday that the Sarawak government’s stimulus packages have not put cash in the pockets of those who need it.

“There are many Sarawakians who are left out for many reasons: they do not have income tax file, they have lost their jobs and livelihood, they are unsuccessful in getting reemployed, and many have failed to secure their first job after leaving school or college.

“The Sarawak government has not updated the B40 system so many Sarawakians have been left on the sidelines.

“Sarawak has a rural population and many live in remote areas where there is no

electricity, let alone internet access or banking facilities,” she claimed.

According to Soo, many self-employed have lost their sources of income but do not benefit because of conditions attached to the aid.

“So as a consequence when the people need the government’s assistance most, many Sarawakians are left out,” she claimed.

Pawnshops, as one of the many economic sectors allowed to reopen under Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Sarawak, reopened on Tuesday.

According to Soo, the fact that pawnshops were in high demand did not augur well.

“Chatting with three of them to understand the issue, I learnt that two had come to pawn their gold and one came to pay the interest,” she said.

Soo suggested the Sarawak government implement Emergency Basic Income (EBI) for every Sarawakian 18 and above at RM500 for six months.

She explained the EBI was to help poor Sarawakians at breaking point and to kickstart the economy by providing liquidity in the market.

“EBI as direct payment to the individual will create economic resilience and ease the peoples’ anxiety and uncertainty.

“The economic fallout has created a calamitous impact on Sarawakians living from hand to mouth, and it is the government’s duty to alleviate their financial pain and sufferings,” she said.

She also appealed to the Sarawak government to bring back Sarawakians stranded in other parts of Malaysia, notably in Labuan and Johor Bahru, as flights from these two locations have stopped operating.

According to her, there are members of the Dayak community stranded in Johor Bahru, who have lost their livelihoods and are unable to come home.

“I call upon the Sarawak government to assist our distressed Sarawakians to fly home as for some of them their money will run out very soon.

“I hope the Sarawak government will continuously engage with and assist Sarawakians who have suffered an unprecedented big blow and upheaval to their lives from the Covid-19 pandemic. Unusual times call for unusual measures, and I hope the Sarawak government can rise to the occasion,” she added.