Long wait for Covid-19 lab tests results for foreign workers, says civil engineering group

KUCHING: It is impractical to carry out the reverse transcription – polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for Covid-19 on all foreign workers in an effective and timely manner, said Sarawak Building and Civil Engineering Contractors Association (SBCECA) chairman Lau Pik Ting.

He said in a press statement today that the test is current conducted only in a centralised laboratory in Kuala Lumpur, pointing out that the limited sample collection capacity here has resulted in a long queue and it could take several months to test all the workers

“There will be a long waiting period for test results as only one private laboratory has been authorised to collect test samples in Kuching, which is appointed by Sosco (Social Security Organisation) and collected samples will only be sent to KL central laboratory every two to three days,” he said.

Lau said it would take four to seven days for testing at the laboratory while test results would only be known after more than 10 days after samples were taken from Sarawak.

He noted that the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) had claimed that the RT-PCR test result received after three days would not have any clinical value and would not reflect the current health status of the person tested.

“Transporting foreign workers to the laboratory for test sample collection will pose spreading or contracting risks especially workers from outstation project sites. They might have to travel from a green zone to a red or yellow zone and vice versa.”

As such, Lau urged the government to review the standard operating procedures (SOP) and testing protocols.

Lau hoped that the government could improve testing capability by authorising more laboratories to conduct RT-PCR tests to reduce the waiting time for workers to return to work.

He also appealed to the government to give priority testing for the construction industry, which was more reliant on foreign workers.

SBCECA called for a more realistic and pragmatic approach to be adopted in mandatory screening of foreign workers, he said.

“It should be used to reinforce the current SOP like take body temperature and carry out health screening for symptoms such as cough, sore throat and shortness of breath. And only those affected workers are to be sent for RT-PCR tests prior to returning to work sites,” proposed Lau.

He said the government should also provide amnesty to undocumented foreign workers so that they could come forward for testing and get legalised.