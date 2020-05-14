Metrojaya denies selling imitation products

KOTA KINABALU: The Metrojaya chain of shopping malls denies that goods sold at its Metrojaya Suria branch, here, are imitation products.

The statement was issued yesterday by Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news related to Covid-19 on social media, after viral photos of goods sold at the branch were damaged when the premises was closed during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Its management assures that all damaged products were replaced with new stocks and that they were conducting an investigation to find out the real cause why the products were damaged.

Recently, the branch was quoted in a local portal, Sabah News Today, confirmed the viral photos were true.

The marketing leader of The MUI Group, Karen Mak said the photos were taken for internal purposes as a preparation before opening for business.

“We closed our operations for almost two months due to the MCO, and there are various reasons why such things were happening, but we haven’t got the answer just yet. It is still under investigation.

“However, all damaged goods have been replaced with new stocks,” said Mak, adding that the branch guarantees its staff and customers are safe shopping in their premises.

“Metrojaya Suria Sabah started operating yesterday, implementing the ‘new normal’, following SOPs recommended by the National Security Council (MKN) to avoid the spread of Covid-19.