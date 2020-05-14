No Covid-19 cluster in Unimas, Dr Noor Hisham tweets correction

Ingin dimaklumkan ralat semasa sessi soal jawab sidang media mengenai cluster IPT; 3 kes positif di kesan di IPT UMS dan 2 kes UPSI. Pelajar IPT yang terlibat bukan daripada UNIMAS. — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) May 14, 2020

KUCHING: Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has clarified that the university which was identified by him today as having a Covid-19 cluster is not Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas).

Referring to his press conference in Putrajaya earlier today, he said the higher learning institutions were Universiti Malaysia Sabah which had three positive cases and Universiti Perguruan Sultan Idris, wihere there were two cases.

“The university students involved were not from Unimas,” he said in the correction on his Twitter page.

Sarawak again recorded no new cases of Covid-19 today. The state had only recorded one new case so far this week involving a university student who returned from Indonesia.

Sarawak has a total of 544 confirmed cases with 73.35 per cent or 399 of them recovered or discharged from hospital. The death toll stands at 17.