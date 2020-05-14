Permanent residents, long-term pass holders that skip out on hotel quarantine bill can be penalised by Immigration Dept

KUCHING: The Immigration Department can take action against permanent residents and long-term pass holders who refuse to bear the cost of their 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine, says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said there were incidents where permanent residents and long-term pass holders or even the spouse or children of a local resident refused to pay for the cost upon check out from the hotels they were being quarantined at.

“This morning we’ve discussed about this and decided that any permanent resident or long-term pass holder who remains stubborn and refuses to cover the cost of their quarantine at hotels, the Immigration Department has been given the green light to take action against them,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya here today.

He pointed out that the government only covers the hotel accommodation cost for Malaysians who return from overseas.

Ismail said the Immigration Department can take action by cancelling the immigration benefits enjoyed by permanent residents and long-term pass holders.

“This does not mean that we are cancelling their permanent residency status or social visit pass but all facilities will be cancelled.

“As an example, if they want to renew their pass, before this they only renew every two to three years but after this they might have to renew every three to four months.

“So all the privileges that the Immigration Department has given them will be revoked until they pay all the outstanding payment at the hotel,” he said.

He added that the Attorney General’s Chambers will also be looking into this until they have paid up the outstanding amount.