Police seize drugs worth RM12 million, smash drug syndicate

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have busted a drug distribution syndicate masterminded by five members of a family following the arrest of 18 individuals and seizure of drugs worth more than RM12 million during a four-day operation in five states since last Saturday.

The operation was held in Selangor, Kelantan, Pahang, Penang and Johor by Bukit Aman (Federal Police) Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NICD).

Detained during the raids were 10 local men, four local women and four Thai nationals aged between 21 and 67.

Bukit Aman NCID director Datuk Ramli Din said police also found a drug processing laboratory at a house managed by the syndicate in Muar, Johor.

He said police seized 40.45 kilogrammes (kg) of powder believed to be ecstasy, Yaba pills (34.23kg), Ephedrin (24.6kg), ecstasy pills (10.7kg) and syabu (740.7 grammes).

“Also seized were a Colt automatic pistol and one magazine with 9mm bullets,” he told a press conference at Bukit Aman yesterday.

Ramli said the syndicate was believed to have been active since 10 months ago and had networks over several states.

“The drugs were distributed locally and were also exported to neighbouring countries because the drugs sold there could fetch higher prices,” he said.

When queried by reporters, Ramli said the syndicate obtained the chemicals to process the drugs from overseas.

“Police will cooperate with international drug enforcement agencies to ensure drug smuggling and distribution can be stopped,” he said.

He said the suspects are on a seven-day remand until May 17 to assist investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama