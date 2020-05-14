Report: Najib’s stepson given discharge not amounting to acquittal on money laundering charges

KUCHING: Riza Aziz, the stepson of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, has been given a discharge not amounting to acquittal by the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur today on five counts of money laundering amounting to USD248 million (RM1.075 billion), a news report said.

Judge Azman Ahmad had allowed the application after ad hoc prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram told the court that this would be subject to the accused fulfilling his side of the bargain, the news portal, Free Malaysia Today, reported today.

The judge was quoted as saying: “An agreement has been arrived at between the prosecution and the accused under the terms of which the federal government will receive a substantial sum running into several million ringgit.”

Sri Ram also said in the report that steps would be taken to ensure that Riza was given a full acquittal upon satisfactory completion of the agreement.

“But if there is no satisfactory completion of the agreement, the prosecution reserves the right to reinstate the charges and prosecute the accused to the full limit of the law,” he said.

Riza, who is Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s son, claimed trial in July 2019 to the money laundering charges allegedly involving funds received from Good Star Ltd and Aabar Investments PJS Ltd, which were reportedly linked to fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho.

He was accused of receiving the money between April 2011 and November 2012, the news report said.