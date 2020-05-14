Safar: Sabah public sector to revert back to normal operations from May 13 to June 9

KOTA KINABALU: The public sector in Sabah will revert back to the normal operations from May 13 to June 9, said State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong.

Safar said the Sabah government, through the state Covid-19 Command Centre made the decision in line with phase six of the Movement Control Order and is subjected to the Health Ministry and Sabah State Public Services Department Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“This decision was made to ensure the state government’s services are at efficient and effective levels,” he said in statement today.

“Therefore, all ministries, departments, state government agencies, state statutory bodies, local authorities should operate operate under the following circumstances,” he added.

Safar said these circumstances include compliance with the Malaysian Health Ministry and Sabah State Public Services Department’s SOP and directives, which was expected to be given out from time to time.

Besides that, he said employees attendance in respective organisations should be at a minimum of 60 per cent working in the offices and 40 per cent working from home.

He added job scheduling should take into account the welfare, safety and staff rotation, and online application usage among the public should be encouraged and expanded to minimise the presence of customers at the government counters and offices.

He said agency heads have been authorised to determine the rotation of staff attendance at the office and those who will work from home.

“However, the department head may issue working instructions to any personnel under their care that is suitable with the service requirements from time to time.

“All agency heads are reminded to ensure all safety and health Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are fully adhered to ensure Covid-19 is not transmitted at the workplace. Stay safe,” concluded Safar.