Sandakan bus fares doubled

SANDAKAN: Some bus and minibus (van) drivers here have doubled their fares starting yesterday to avoid losses due to the need to keep many seats vacant to ensure passengers practise social distancing in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) that limit the number of passengers to half the vehicles’ capacity.

A new price list posted on Facebook by an anonymous driver has drawn a lot of criticism from netizens.

The Borneo Post has checked and found that most of the bus drivers that are operating here have been implementing the new price list.

It is said that some of the drivers also opted not to operate for the time being to avoid losses.

According to the price list, bus fare from Mile 32 Checkpoint to town is RM10 (previously RM5), from Mile 16 to town is RM6 (previously RM3) and Mile 8 to town is RM4 (previously RM2).

One of the bus operators here, Roslan Baktiar, said the Persatuan Pemilik Bas Henti-Henti Sandakan (Sandakan Bus Owners Association) chairman and other committee members should be responsible in handling this issue, claiming the association had failed in protecting welfare of the members.

“The association should represent us to contact the relevant authority such as the LPKP (Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board) to find a solution to solve the issue that the bus owners are facing.

“We do want to avoid loss in this situation, but we feel that it is wrong to mark up the bus fare without the permission or advice from relevant authority.

“They should discuss with LPKP or other relevant authority to produce a standardized temporary bus fare. Currently, some drivers have been raising the fare without approval from the authority; this could cause a big problem if customers lodge a complaint to the enforcement agencies,” he stressed.

“We also think that the association could arrange a schedule for all the bus owners, to avoid all buses going out at the same time and thus making everybody lose money. Also, it would help avoid crowd at the bus terminal.

“It is their responsibility. So far they have not been doing anything, except for requesting operating drivers to fill up our personal details. We have been paying membership fees without fail every year, and what are they doing for the welfare of the owners?” he said.

Roslan said that he was unsure if the association was behind the idea of raising bus fares, but the association was responsible to control the problem.

He also said that the association should prepare a copy of SOPs to all bus drivers, because the existing SOPs that they have are only suitable for long distance buses or vans.

“How are we supposed to know if we are operating correctly without a complete and accurate SOPs?” he questioned.

Roslan opined that the association should also prepare hand sanitizer to all drivers because they would need to use it for their customers.

He also hoped that the association would give assistance to those who were seriously affected from the Movement Control Order (MCO) instructions, such as those who fully depend on the bus daily income.

Meanwhile, the locals have voiced on social media Facebook that while they understand that the bus drivers still need to make money, the bus rate is almost he same with what is charged by e-Hailing services such as Maxim, and that it may be safer to travel with e-Hailing services.