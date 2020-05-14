Sapa has no qualms with president Dominique Ng rejoining PKR

KUCHING: Sarawak Association for Peoples’ Aspiration (Sapa) has no qualms with its president Dominique Ng rejoining Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Its information and publicity chief Peter John Jaban said Sapa practices democracy and he respects Ng’s political move.

“I respect his move and he has the right to do so. I hope that he will continue to fight for human rights in Sarawak and native land rights.

“At least he has a platform to speak up in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN), if he is elected,” he said when asked to comment on Ng’s decision to rejoin PKR.

Jaban said Sapa needs a representative like Ng who dares to speak out for the people of Sarawak.

Ng, he noted, is not only a politician but a real fighter which was proven through his actions.

Meanwhile, former Sapa president and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) Lina Soo wishes Ng well.

She said Ng’s return to PKR will not affect Aspirasi, as her party strive and persist with their own political agenda and aspiration to seek the restoration of the state’s oil and gas rights, and self-determination for Sarawakians through an independence referendum.

“Parti Aspirasi is for Sarawakians who love Sarawak. Our political parties have different interests,” she added.

Ng, when contacted, said he will continue to remain as Sapa president as there is no reason for him to resign as he remains committed to the stated and published objectives of Sapa.

He noted that his stand is known to PKR.

Ng, who helms Sapa since January 13 last year, stressed that he only returned to PKR upon their request that he returns to help his old party to overcome an urgent internal problem.

“I am not the leader of PKR Sarawak. I am only an ordinary committee member. But I am the president of Sapa and I am bound by its policies and resolutions,” he said.

Ng pointed out that Sapa’s main struggle is Sarawak’s rights and to sue the federal government to get back what belongs to the people of Sarawak.