See urges S’wak govt to raise concern with Putrajaya to ensure no deferment of PSP in state

KUCHING: Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How has urged the Sarawak government to raise concerns with their counterparts in Putrajaya, particularly the Minister of Human Resources, to ensure that there will be no cessation nor deferment of the Prihatin Screening Programme (PSP) in Sarawak.

See said this was to ensure that the economic recovery of Sarawak will not be unnecessarily inhibited or hindered.

“The Sarawak government is also urged to devise clear directives and standard operating procedures (SOP) to facilitate the reopening of economic sectors during this Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period,” he said in a press statement today.

See said it was clear that the business communities had given their full support to the Malaysian government in enforcing the Movement Control Order (MCO) from March 18 and subsequently, the CMCO from May 4 to control and stop the spread of Covid-19.

Consequently, he said the business communities were also supportive of the efforts to reopen economic sectors during the CMCO period, subjecting themselves to strict compliance of the stipulated SOP.

However, See said most Sarawakian companies are still unable to recommence their works, being left confused and frustrated in following the different directives and SOPs issued by both the federal and state government.

“On May 1, companies were directed to notify the Ministry of International Trade and Industry to resume works.

“On May 2, the Sarawak government informed that the implementation of CMCO will be put on hold pending a review of the SOP. In addition, applications to resume work are to be reviewed and approved by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) before companies are allowed to operate.

“On May 4, the Sarawak government informed that they will follow the CMCO and all companies are to notify SDMC before resuming operations. Instead of awaiting approval from the state’s directive mentioned on May 2, all are to follow the directive on May 4 to notify SDMC.

“However, on May 11, the SOP issued by JKR Sarawak had required construction companies to inform Divisional Disaster Management Committees.”

To comply with the stipulated SOP to re-commence their works, See said companies of many commercial and industrial sectors must first ensure that their workers have undergone Covid-19 screening and are certified that they are free from the virus.

Noting that the Social Security Organisation (Socso) is tasked to provide Covid-19 screening for free to all Socso contributors working in Covid-19 risk zones, he said many Sarawakian companies have followed the requirements and make arrangements and appointments for their local and foreign workers to be screened.

“However, contrary to what a Senior Federal Minister has announced that companies can register their workers for Covid-19 screening at 3,000 panel Socso clinics in Malaysia, Socso had only finalised the testing guidelines recently, and only one company is authorised to carry out the screening.

“However, Socso and the Ministry of Human Resource had announced a drastic change to their decision yesterday (Wednesday), that free Covid-19 screening programme was now prioritised and only made available for local and foreign workers in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur. All appointments that have been made with the PSP service provider of Socso in all other states are now deferred until further notice.”

See said this latest directive or decision by the Ministry of Human Resources and Socso was unacceptable as it means that all the efforts put in by the business communities to register and make appointments for their workers to be screened in their hope to recommence their business activities were now in vain.

Therefore, he said the Sarawak government must obtain a reasonable explanation from Socso and the Ministry of Human Resource as to the reason why the PSP screening programme is only made available for Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, and not in Sarawak, despite the fact that Sarawakian companies are also Socso contributors.

“I have knowledge that some Sarawakian companies had started making their applications with Socso since as early as April 16 and are awaiting the appointment for the PSP screening of their workers for the past one month.

“The authorised PSP service provider of Socso has its branch in Kuching and is fully capable of carrying out the screening in Sarawak. We must protest against the discriminatory practice which is certain to inhibit the economic recovery of Sarawak.”