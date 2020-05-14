SMC chairman: Don’t visit coffee shops that ignore SOP during CMCO

SIBU: Do not dine in at a coffee shop that does not follow the mandatory standard operation procedures (SOP) during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period, said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting.

Ting, who was conducting checks on coffee shops along Maju Road and Tan Sri Road today said that there were still many coffee shops that do not follow the SOP, which posed a risk to customers, workers and shop owners.

“All coffee shop owners are businessmen and entrepreneurs and as people involved in business, they want their businesses to open.

“But they open as if nothing is happening. It is as if they do not know the reason why we have the CMCO,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

According to him, he was told that the police had been going around coffee shops at Rejang Park area advising the coffee shop owners to follow the SOP.

“Right now, enforcement is more towards giving advice. I think soon, they will be on ‘stringent mode’ if the coffee shops refuse to listen,” he pointed out.

He also pointed out that the SOP was put in place by the government to reduce the spread of Covid-19 or any infectious diseases.

“If the coffee shop owners are not following the SOP, then the chances of people getting infected with Covid-19 will be high,” he said.

Ting said he will be vising the food stalls at Sibu Central Market tomorrow.