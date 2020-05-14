Stamp duty counter at IRB opens from 8am to 1pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The stamp duty counter at the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) will only open from 8 am to 1 pm on working days depending on the respective states.

For other services at the stamp office of the IRB branches, the operating hours are from 8 am to 3 pm, while at Revenue Service Center it is open from 8 am to 1 pm and 1.30 pm to 3 pm, said the IRB in a statement today.

In Perlis, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Pahang, Sabah, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya, the counters are open from Monday to Friday, while in Kedah, Johor, Kelantan and Terengganu, the working days are from Sunday to Thursday.

For the IRB payment centre counter in Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching, the operating hours for payment by cash, credit card and debit card are between 8 am to 2 pm from Monday to Friday.

For payments through other methods, it is between 8 am and 3 pm from Monday to Friday, it said.

For more information, the public can surf the IRB portal at http://www.hasil.gov.my or to direct it to its care Line at 03-89111000/03-89111100 (overseas), HASiL Live Chat; Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/LHDNM and Twitter at http://twitter.com/LHDNMofficial. – Bernama