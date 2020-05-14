Uggah: Open houses during Hari Raya, Gawai still not allowed

KUCHING: Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today clarified that the tradition of ‘open houses’ for Hari Raya Aidilftri and Gawai was not allowed even though the host can receive visitations from a maximum of 20 people comprising nearest family members and neighbours.

He also pointed out that the celebration can only be held on the first day of each festival.

Speaking at the Covid-19 daily update today, he also said the ‘balik kampung’ (returning to home town for festivity) practice which involves travelling from one district to another district was also not allowed for Hari Raya and Gawai this year.

He also said other activities not allowed under the standard operating procedure (SOP) for festivities during the current Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period included going from one house to another for visits, shaking of hands and touching, and Hari Raya related activities such as visiting and praying athe grave, Tahlil and feasts or ‘kenduri’.

The deputy chief minister pointed out that he had to clarify this matter to the public because many of them thought they could still return home for festivities following the announcement of the SOP yesterday.

“We know the feelings of the people regarding festivities. I am also not going to hold Gawai open house this year. But under this special situation and war against Covid-19, efforts must continue to be made to ensure that the chain of infection is broken.

“In Sarawak, we still do not allow movement from district to district. Kuching is still a red zone, Samarahan and other districts are yellow zones while many others are green zones. We don’t want to affect the green areas especially in the rural and interior areas. So, be patient, and make a bit of a sacrifice for the greater good.

“In Sarawak, it looks like the curve for Covid-19 cases is flattening. We hope the number continues to be minimal. This success is achieved due to cooperation and collaboration from everyone. I hope this spirit will continue until June 9,” he said

Uggah was quoted yesterday as saying that SDMC would allow open house visits during the coming Hari Raya and Gawai celebrations but for only one day in line with the earlier decision announced by the federal government.

He also disclosed today that around 6,000 Sarawak students are expected to return to the state from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan for the festive holidays.

“Until today, we have coordinated the return of 4,312 students coming back from the Peninsular, Sabah and Labuan. At the same time, we are also coordinating the return of 1,195 students in institutions within Sarawak to their respective home towns,” he said.

On another matter, Uggah said leeway can be given to any husband or wife living or working in another division to return to meet their spouses and family members.

This is because many of them had not met each other for two months since the start of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18.

“I think this situation will be allowed by the police. Otherwise, they will not visit each other for too long. We will facilitate them to visit each other, we understand their requirements,” he said.

To a question, he said four task force teams formed to assist SDMC in managing Covid-19 had been given the time frame of one week to report their findings and recommendations.

“We will inform the public the outcome of their studies,” he said.