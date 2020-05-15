24 students quarantined in Kunak

KUNAK: Members of the public especially in this district have been advised to stay at home and prioritize their health during this period.

District Officer Juraimin Jadil when contacted said it was important for the people to stay at home and comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO) to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

He said if there was no urgent need, staying at home was the best choice to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Always maintain personal hygiene. If you need to go outside, please obey the rules set by the authorities such as wearing face mask and practising social distancing,” he said.

Juraimin said a total of 24 individuals comprising 16 men and eight women were currently put under quarantine at a hotel (Quarantine Centre) here.

“Those put under quarantine are students from various Higher Education Institutions and they are required to follow the Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) that have been set by the Health Ministry.

“The students are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine from Wednesday as ordered by Sabah Health Department,” he said.

Juraimin also advised those who really need to make inter-state travel to fully comply with the rules that have been set to avoid forming a new cluster of Covid-19.