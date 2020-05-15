Armed Forces dedicated in preventing illegal entry, border security tightened

KUCHING: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will continue to strengthen the nation’s border security to curb the spread of the Covid-19 from illegal foreigners.

Since March 18, the army have also carried out a total of 21 successful operations at the Sarawak – Kalimantan border lines to tackle illegal foreign entries and smuggling activities.

“We have also strengthened our security and patrols at the various ‘lorong tikus’ (illegal pathways) which we have identified,” said Army chief Gen Tan Sri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi to reporters at a roadblock site a Jalan Lapangan Terbang under ‘Op Penawar’ today.

He further adds that MAF have deployed more than 5,000 army personnel at the Malaysian borders to conduct round the clock monitoring and patrols.

“I would also like to urge Sarawakians to give their cooperation and lodge a report if they come across any suspicious activities at the border,” he added.

On another note, he also reminded the people to not make the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai celebrations as an excuse to flout the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

He added that since the start of the MCO on March 18, Malaysians by now should be able to understand and adjust themselves to the new normal.

Earlier, Ahmad Hasbullah visited a similar roadblock at Jalan Stapok as part of his working visit to the Sarawak and Sabah under the MAF’s Eastern Field Command from May 15 to 17.

Meanwhile, he revealed that MAF has deployed more than 7,000 personnel to assists the Royal Malaysian Police at roadblocks and patrols from the first to fourth phase of the Movement Control Order.

“Under the CMCO, we have deployed only about 4,500 personnel due to the relaxation of the order and the lesser number of roadblocks,” he added.

In Sarawak, a total of 369 army personnel are stationed at 22 roadblock locations, 20 mobile patrol locations and 11 monitoring teams throughout the state.

Also present at the visit today was Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail, Eastern Field Commander Lt General Datuk Wira Zamrose Mohd Zain, First Division Infantry commander Major Gen Datuk Md Din Abu and Kuching District police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani.