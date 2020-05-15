Befrienders Kuching phone lines to reopen May 18

KUCHING: The phone lines of Befrienders Kuching will reopen starting May 18 (Monday) with daily operational hours from 6:30pm to 9pm until further notice.

The number to call is 082-242800.

The not-for-profit organisation temporarily halted its phone line service during the Movement Control Order (MCO) since March 18, and it has been accessible via email at [email protected]

All Befrienders volunteers are trained to provide emotional support via phone calls. Each conversation is treated as strictly confidential, and callers may remain completely anonymous.

For now, Befrienders Kuching can still be reached via email for those needing a listening ear.

The organisation also launched a microsite last month, known as “Safe Haven” that provides a list of activities to do at home during the MCO as well as useful information about mental health.

The Safe Haven microsite can be accessed here.

For more information or for any general enquiries, email the administrator at [email protected] or send WhatsApp message to 014-9528460.

Befrienders Kuching provides emotional support to people who are lonely, in distress, in despair, and having suicidal thoughts – without charge.