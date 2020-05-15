Boat, suspected bombed fish seized

LAHAD DATU: The Marine Police Force (MPF) here seized a boat laden with 50kg of fish believed to be caught with explosives in the waters off Pulau Sakar on Wednesday.

Sabah Region Four MPF Commander, ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali in a statement yesterday said while patrolling under a Covid-19 operation, MPF spotted a suspicious pump boat in the area about 12 pm.

Mohamad Pajeri said his men pursued the boat and after the team managed to intercept it, the skipper jumped into the water and swam towards a mangrove area.

“The team searched the area for twenty minutes but failed to find the skipper as the boat could not go through the area due to shallow waters.

“Inspection on the boat found about 50 kg of various fish believed caught through bombing. The seizure including the boat, compressor and engine were estimated to be worth RM2,450.

“The seizure were taken to Marine Lahad Datu for further action,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 26(1)(c) of the Fisheries Act 1985.