Call to resolve non-implementation of social distancing on flights

TAWAU: Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Central Youth Movement assistant chief publicity officer Lim Ting Khai has appealed to Transport Minister cum MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong to resolve the non-implementation of social distancing on aircraft carrying normal passengers and students from Sabah and Sarawak who were returning to their hometowns.

He said the lack of social distancing on aircrafts could be the cause of the positive Covid-19 cases detected among passengers returning to Sabah for the past three consecutive days.

He said the vice president of the Student Representative Council (SRC) of Tunku Abdul Rahman University College has confirmed to the media a few days ago that airlines heading back to Sabah have not implemented social distancing by leaving the middle seat empty, which was very worrying to passengers.

Lim acknowledged that passengers might be required to pay 50 percent more for air tickets if aviation companies were to implement social distancing on aircrafts due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said this was necessary during this critical period, especially on flights carrying East Malaysian students back to their hometowns.

“It would be unfair if these students were infected on their journey home and spread the virus to their parents, family members and neighbours because they were not the ones who flouted the Health Ministry’s directive.

“Aviation companies are the ones responsible because they did not leave a one-seat gap between passengers like other public transportation.”

Lim said West Malaysian students had the option of travelling on other modes of transportation but for Sabahan and Sarawakian students, they could only take the plane home.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic could have easily transmitted in a small, confined space of an aircraft.

“This is a violation of the students’ human rights by putting them at risk of infection.

“These students are the future pillars of our country.”

On behalf of the students and their families, Lim appealed to Wee to request for enhanced protection for the Sabahan and Sarawakian students when they flew back home.

“We are not asking for aviation companies to implement social distancing on aircrafts indefinitely.

“It is not a matter of profits or losses, but the responsibility of a country to take care of its citizens.”