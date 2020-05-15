‘Connect through digital platforms during festivals’

SIBU: Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira suggested those who cannot be home for festivals because of travel restrictions can make use of web-based technologies to connect with their loved ones.

He said yesterday people can utilise digital platforms such as Skype, video call, Facetime and so on, to communicate with their families or friends during these festive seasons.

He also urged those visiting their immediate families to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP).

“The government’s decision in allowing only immediate families and not more than 20 people for Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak celebrations this year, is to give opportunity to their immediate families to get together after about two months of restriction during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Although the government has agreed for Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak celebrations (with close/immediate) family getting together during this period, we must remember that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet.

“I fully understand it is our culture to visit our family during the festive season but we should also think about (those) family members (who) are elderly, young children and perhaps, members of the family (who are) already infected by diseases or (with) chronic (illness) and still under medication.

“Nevertheless, to those who wish to visit their immediate families to please strictly follow the SOP. For that, I would like to wish everyone Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Selamat Hari Gawai Dayak.”

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Datuk John Sikie Tayai noted that only close family members can get together in referring to the one-day open house visits.

“To me, it is not actually what we call open house. It is just very close family members (getting together) as the number allowed, to be not more than 20 (people).

“Furthermore, it is only one day. I fully agree with the idea. It must be in the same area. For those in towns, better don’t go back to kampungs or longhouses.

“Please adhere to the CMCO. Life is more precious than anything else. Gawai or any celebrations we can have it in later years but life once it is gone we cannot have it back,” said Sikie, who is also Kakus assemblyman.

Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Nangka secretary Mohd Safree Mohd Kassim pointed out that folks celebrating the coming festivals must abide by the instructions from the government and Ministry of Health (MOH).

He said the festive mood of this year’s celebrations will be affected as there will be no open houses.

“Nonetheless, what is most important is our own safety and health that need to be safeguarded from being infected by Covid-19,” Mohd Safree said.