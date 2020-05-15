Covid-19: 36 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia, total at 6,855 – Health DG

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 36 new positive Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases today, bringing the cumulative total of cases to 6,855, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He added that no deaths from the virus were recorded today, making the death toll stand at 112.

Dr Noor Hisham announced this today in a press conference in Putrajaya, where he was giving the daily update on Covid-19 in the nation.

He noted that the fatality rate of the virus in Malaysia was 1.64 per cent.

Meanwhile, he said that a total of 14 patients were still warded in Intensive Care Units (ICU) of hospitals nationwide, including five which require ventilator support.

“However, 88 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals today, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 5,439,” Dr Noor Hisham stated.