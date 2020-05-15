Covid-19: No more red zones in Sarawak as Kuching turns yellow

KUCHING: Sarawak is now free of Covid-19 red zones, after Kuching division was today declared a yellow zone by State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“Today, Kuching has changed its status from red zone to yellow zone. The yellow colour code is for areas where the number of new cases are less than 40 in the last 14 days,” he said in during the daily Covid-19 update press conference.

He also announced that Sarawak today recorded its second consecutive day with no new Covid-19 cases.

There are now seven yellow zones in Sarawak, including Kuching which recorded 14 cases in the last 14 days.

The other yellow zones are Samarahan with eight cases, Tebedu (2), Lundu (1), SIbu (2), Bau (3), and Serian (5).

The remaining 33 districts in Sarawak are all green zones, where there have been no new cases in the last 14 days.

Uggah added that there were six more patients who had recovered from Covid-19 today, and have been discharged from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here.

“From the 544 total Covid-19 cases so far, 74.45 per cent of them or 405 have recovered,” he said.

He also revealed that 121 or 22.24 per cent of Covid-19 patients are still being treated in hospitals, while one patient is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

There are currently no patients under intubation.

Covid-19 has so far killed 17 persons or 3.13 percent of the total cases in Sarawak.

Uggah said a total of 20 new cases of persons-under-investigation (PUI) were recorded yesterday, out of which 11 are still awaiting laboratory test results.

On another matter, Uggah said SDMC has received 26,603 notifications to commence business from various economic sectors allowed to reopen under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

He also said that as of today, 16,167 applications for inter-district travel were received at the 28 police district headquarters statewide, out of which 14,259 had been approved and 880 rejected.

He also said 2,173 locations were inspected today to ensure compliance to the CMCO which included supermarkets (248), restaurants (370), factories (43), banks (164), government offices, (69), markets (360), places of worship (57), recreational areas (35), construction sites (21) and others (806).

Uggah added that the General Operations Force had reported it foiled a smuggling attempt at an illegal border route at Kampung Stass, Bau, with the seized items valued at RM112,000.