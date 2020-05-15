‘Drive-Thru’ Pharmacy now available at Kozi Square

KUCHING: Sarawak’s efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic continue with the setting up of the Sarawak General Hospital ‘Drive-Thru’ pharmacy service at Kozi Square here.

Minister of Housing and Local Government Dato Sri Dr Sim Hui Kian said in a Facebook post that the operation hours of the service will be from Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm.

“This is the very spirit of Sarawak solidarity, the very best of collaboration between the Private CSR and the Public institution, willing to adapt and to change not just for the convenience of everyone but also to decrease the exposure to Covid-9. Truly exemplary of Sarawak united war’s effort to fight the Covid-19 pandemic,” Dr Sim said.

To use the service, all one has to do is snap photos of the prescription (front and back) and send them via WhatsApp to +6011-2060 6766 and when ready, the SGH pharmacist will let these persons know when to collect the prescription via the Drive-Thru counter.

Dr Sim said he was grateful to the management of Kozi Square for the CSR programme, which is held in partnership with the Sarawak government complete with the provision of accommodation and food for the frontliners and latest collaborative initiative with SGH on dispensing medication.

“Everyone has a role to play. Please play your part seriously. Together, we shall overcome the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said while reminding people to continue practicing social distancing.